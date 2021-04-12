Siya Kolisi collaborates with lifestyle brand to launch a shoe to fund sport projects in Zwide

SOUTH African rugby captain Siya Kolisi has partnered with local lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM) to launch a new limited-edition black shoe to uplift communities by supporting sport infrastructure projects. The campaign aims to pay tribute to Kolisi’s home town of Zwide in the Eastern Cape. In a statement, the brand said following the success of the first veldskoen launched to raise funds to build the Mbekweni field, the new shoe will be a “Vellie”, which is a traditional South African “veldskoen”, named FOM x Kolisi Zwide. Kolisi said the campaign was personal to him. “Growing up in Zwide is where all my dreams started. Now, being able to make a difference is key, as I want to ensure the story of the next generation is different from mine,” he said.

“Being a part of this collaboration means a lot to me, and I know it will help to make a significant difference in the community of Zwide. I believe that equipping the kids with better infrastructure to live their dreams will bring hope and offer that little bit of encouragement they may need to strive for their dreams,” he said.

FOM co-founder Roal Boezaart said the support they gained from the Mbekweni project motivated them to give back more to communities.

“The Zwide campaign was the natural next chapter in this story, and designing this range together with Siya has been a dream come true. This is even more personal and even more connected to Siya, and we can’t wait to see the impact that it will have. We hope that South Africans will be as inspired and captivated by this campaign as we are,” he said.

FOM co-founder Léan Boezaart said: “We hope that this initiative will inspire other South Africans to make a meaningful difference in our country as we strive to drive change together.”

According to the statement, the “Vellie” is hand-crafted in Cape Town from premium nubuck leather in black, lined with soft and breathable calfskin, featuring a tonal top sticking and a durable sole with a slight heel profile.

“Each pair comes with a set of two laces in black and beige. The collaboration’s logo is embossed onto the shoe’s tongue, and Siya Kolisi’s signature is embossed within the shoe’s interior to give the wearer an intimate sense of the extended collaboration they become part of through their purchase,” it said.

The statement said after the launch of the Vellie the brand would release a variety of black limited-edition bags and an apparel item as part of this campaign to fund a sport infrastructure project in Zwide in partnership with Siya Kolisi, the Kolisi Foundation and the Millennium Trust.

Shoe sizes will range from 3-7 for women, featuring a small heel profile, and will retail at R1 495 a pair.

The men’s style features FOM’s signature wedge heel profile, in sizes 8-13, and will retail at R1 695 a pair.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE