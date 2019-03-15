Reverend Dr Vukile Charles Mehana resigned from AEEI. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – Sizwe Africa IT Group, a subsidiary of AYO Technology Solutions, on Friday announced the appointment of Reverend Dr Vukile Charles Mehana as its new chief executive. Reverend Mehana, who was with African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), agreed to resign from the AEEI Board to adhere to the Group’s transparent governance and compliance due to the change in his new role, the company said in the statement.

"The Board wishes to thank Reverend Dr Mehana for his 12-year tenure as an independent non-executive director, Chairman of the Nominations and Investment Committees and member of the Remuneration committee.

"In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Reverend Dr Vukile Charles Mehana has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 14 March 2019, due to his commitments as a director of other boards.

"The Board wishes to take this opportunity to wish Reverend Dr Mehana all of the very best and success going forward in his new role," reads the statement.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE