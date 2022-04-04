Small and medium business owners are invited to take part to discuss trust topics

Business Report partners with Trusteeze presenting a webinar discussing important trust topics. Tomorrow is the day! The interactive webinar you have been waiting for as a business owner with a trust that forms part of your holistic estate plan.

Remember to register your seat for this informative webinar! A not to miss opportunity for any small and/or medium business owner brought to you by Business Partners Limited and hosted by Phia van der Spuy from Trusteeze (Pty) Ltd! This webinar will be an interactive discussion and not just a presentation. We invite everybody to discuss this important topic with us in light of the current economic situation. The discussion will include questions raised by delegates. The following questions were already raised by participants:

•What are the advantages in respect of structure and tax for setting up a trust •What is the best use of a trust? What purposes should a trust be used for? •What are the commercial benefits and advantages of a trust?

•Is it a good idea to trade in a trust given the tax implications in South Africa or is it a vehicle to protect assets only? •Paying back a loan to your company, are there tax implications for the trust? •Is it better for a Trust to be the shareholder of a Company that holds property and other assets? What are the benefits of a trust being a shareholder?

You are welcome to bring your own questions. Alternatively, you can send them to [email protected] before the discussion. Topic: Small, Medium Enterprises and Trusts Date: Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Time: 9:30-10:15 We hope to see you all there! Follow the link to register: https://lnkd.in/grcVw7Qs