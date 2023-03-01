Small businesses the backbone of Shoprite’s new Homegrown private label range

Shoprite, one of the country’s biggest retailers, has announced that it is the first South African retailer to introduce an exclusive private label product range primarily sourced from local small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). The group said the ‘Homegrown’ label creates opportunities for emerging enterprises to thrive in the retail space.

With access to the market via Shoprite’s 534 supermarkets nationwide, it enables SMMEs to get their products onto shelves, increase turnover, and impact their local community by creating more jobs. This comes only months after the launch of Shoprite Next Capital, a business division dedicated to giving small suppliers access to its consumer market. ‘Homegrown’ speaks to the products within the new private label being 100% made in South Africa by local businesses, while the product range consists of everyday favourites including chutney, tomato sauce, atchar, biscuits, chips and candy, according to the retailer.

It also provides an opportunity for customers to buy a more quality range at Shoprite stores, without compromising their budget. The following businesses form part of the initial range of Homegrown products launching into stores: Wonder Snacks is a family-owned and operated business that started in 2017 with a few small popcorn poppers.

Today it houses a fully automated popcorn plant in Parow, Cape Town, says co-founder Mubeen Ebrahim. The business has grown its staff complement by more than a third by being part of Homegrown, to 11. Its product range consists of popcorn in various unforgettably tasty flavours such as uShatini and Sticky BBQ Chicken.

Khayelitsha Cookies is owned by former employees Adri Williams and Eunice Nyobole. They have turned it into a thriving Cape Town baking business with 87 employees that is devoted to empowering women. Its range includes the best hand-baked Strawberry Flavoured Cookies with White Chocolate Chips, and scrumptious Lemon Flavoured Cookies. Exotic Taste was started in 2006 by single mother Amina Abrahams in her home kitchen. The business has since expanded to a 200m2 factory. Being part of Homegrown has enabled Amina to employ more than 30 people. Ignite your tastebuds with Exotic Taste’s delicious mango and vegetable atchars.