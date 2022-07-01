Small event companies can now sell tickets using Computicket ‘Box Office’

In an effort to help the eventing industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa's leading ticketing platform Computicket has launched an innovative new offering called ‘Box Office’ to make its service more accessible and affordable to organisers of smaller events. Ticketing services have traditionally been limited to large event organisers who can afford a comprehensive offering.

To solve this challenge, Computicket created Box Office: a new self-service platform that offers organisers the full benefit of its distribution platform, which includes selling tickets online and/or at the Money Market counters in Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationally – an option not commonly available for smaller events. Over 130 000 tickets sold so far Since its soft launch earlier in 2022, Computicket Box Office has sold more than 130 000 tickets, of which the majority have been sold in stores. This new service democratises event organisation and ticket sales in South Africa, explains Kurt Drennan, GM of Computicket.

“The volume of tickets sold in Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores demonstrates the demand for greater accessibility, which we offer via our extensive store footprint. With the ability to choose between online-only or online alongside off-line sales and doing so in a self-service manner, we’re enabling organisers of smaller events to tap into the ticketing technology that sets Computicket apart.” “The turnaround time to load events is key. If I need to load my event within the next ten minutes, then I’m able to do that myself. This is especially useful for event companies just starting out and that don’t have existing relationships with ticketing systems - it’s marvellous to be able to load events so quickly and easily,” says Sindi Mnguni, a comedy show organiser. The feature-rich Computicket Box Office platform also enables organisers to issue complimentary tickets and discount codes, and organisers of free events can make use of its services at no cost.