Smart Shopper named SA’s favourite loyalty programme for seven years running









JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme has been named South Africa’s favourite loyalty programme for yet another year.

For a record seven consecutive years Smart Shopper has held this title by the Sunday Times’s Top Brands Awards – the leading barometer of consumer sentiment.

“I am delighted that Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper continues to be recognised. This is an amazing achievement and shows how Smart Shopper is a truly valued part of the public’s relationship with Pick n Pay. We never take this relationship for granted,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.





He added, “We are always introducing new features to give customers more value through the programme, such as the opportunity for Smart Shoppers to now earn points outside of Pick n Pay stores though our strategic partnerships, like with BP.”





As a thank you to customers for voting Smart Shopper their favourite loyalty programme, all Smart Shoppers will earn double points this Sunday, 6 October.





Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme has been named South Africa’s favourite loyalty programme for yet another year. Photo: File

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE