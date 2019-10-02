JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme has been named South Africa’s favourite loyalty programme for yet another year.
For a record seven consecutive years Smart Shopper has held this title by the Sunday Times’s Top Brands Awards – the leading barometer of consumer sentiment.
“I am delighted that Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper continues to be recognised. This is an amazing achievement and shows how Smart Shopper is a truly valued part of the public’s relationship with Pick n Pay. We never take this relationship for granted,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.