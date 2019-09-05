BP petrol attendant, Chancy Kayoka, and customer Mr Moerat. Image: Supplied.



JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers can now spend their points for fuel at participating BP service stations across the country.

Pick n Pay and BP last year announced their extended partnership, which saw customers being able to earn points through the retailer’s loyalty programme, Smart Shopper, every time they swipe their card when purchasing fuel at BP forecourts.





John Bradshaw, marketing retail executive at Pick n Pay, says Smart Shopper is providing more personalised value than ever before and that the response from customers has been very positive.





In the first six months since the launch in November 2018, over one million Smart Shoppers earned loyalty points on fuel purchases.





Smart Shoppers earn 10 points for every litre of fuel purchased at over 500 BP service stations across South Africa. Customers are also rewarded with great specials for their loyalty – like bonus points – meaning they can boost their points throughout the year.





Customers who have R75 or more in Smart Shopper points can now use these points to pay, or part pay, for their fuel at BP. Similar to shopping at any Pick n Pay store, customers can simply swipe their Smart Shopper card and spend their points at any pay point at BP forecourts.





BP petrol attendant, Chancy Kayoka, and customer Amelia Johnson. Image: Supplied.

“We’ve partnered with some of South Africa’s most loved brands to bring customers even more benefits through our Smart Shopper programme, such as discounts on bus or movie tickets, or a meal at a favourite food outlet. Increasingly customers are looking for relief for their everyday expenses and now they can conveniently spend their points on their fuel purchases at BP,” says Bradshaw.





He adds, “This is the start of the journey and we will continue to improve the programme to help our customers get more value out of this great partnership.”





Tebogo Mekoa, Head of Marketing at BP, says they’ve received an unbelievable response from customers since the launch in November, demonstrating how hungry consumers are for more innovation and enhanced experiences.





“With this addition - that now allows customers to both earn and spend their Smart Shopper points on fuel - BP and Pick n Pay are jointly taking a big step forward in our journey towards offering the best-in-class loyalty programme for our customers.





“We remain committed to making the lives of our customers a little easier and their days brighter. We’re excited to be able to offer a strong and differentiated customer value proposition,” says Mekoa.



