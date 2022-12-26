SMEs in South Africa are particularly vulnerable to fraud - they must take preventative action

By Zaakir Mohamed Among the many negative accolades that our country has been able to garner in recent times is that South Africa ranks very close to the top for economic crime.

Story continues below Advertisement

Aside from the much-publicised corruption within both government and the private sector, fraud is a major concern. In fact, small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) in the country likely tend to suffer the greatest amount of fraud in Sub-Saharan Africa. Of equal concern is that the size of the fraud perpetrated in the SME sector is extensive. Businesses with an employee count of under 100 are often hit by major frauds, and many of these businesses end up having to close shop because of the significant harm done. While the environment is particularly problematic for businesses in South Africa because of our high crime rate, business owners and managers should take the steps necessary to limit the opportunities for these fraudulent activities from taking place.

Many businesses have weak controls, allowing for criminals to take advantage and commit fraud very easily. I encourage all businesses to focus on the issues that may allow for a greater risk of fraud taking place. The starting point is to analyse your business with a view to understanding what elements of the business are most likely to be vulnerable to fraudulent activity. This does not necessarily have to be an expensive process. Apply some logic and discuss with your closest team members where the most obvious weaknesses lie. If needs be, obtain expert advice and assistance.

Story continues below Advertisement

In doing this risk assessment, the business should take a close look at all areas that may be open to vulnerabilities. In this respect, the business needs to assess its entire value chain, including its procurement systems and processes, from a risk perspective to identify where there could be particular deficiencies. The most practical and cost-effective approach is then to determine where the highest risk areas are. Focus on these first and implement meaningful measures to mitigate the chance of wrongdoing occurring in any of the areas of greatest risk. In practical terms, mitigating the risk of fraud involves, amongst others:

Story continues below Advertisement