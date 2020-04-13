SnapChat Lenses to bring awareness to WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund
DURBAN - Snapchat has launched a new augmented reality donation experience to support the global Covid-19 relief efforts.
The multimedia messaging app will be using Snapchat Lenses to bring awareness to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.
Through the Snapchat camera, Snapchatters can scan 23 international currency notes across 33 countries, bringing up an AR visualisation of how donations support the World Health Organization’s immediate response efforts to track the spread of Covid-19, ensure patients get the care they need, and provide frontline workers with critical supplies. Snapchatters can then easily donate, and encourage friends to do the same by sending Snaps of the experience.
Additionally, media publishers covering Covid-19 on SnapChat's Discover platform will give Snapchatters the option to swipe up to donate directly from their content.
To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on Covid-19, and over 68 million Snapchatters worldwide have viewed COVID-19-related content on Snapchat.
SnapChat said that their guidelines prohibit Snapchatters and partners from sharing content that deceives or deliberately spreads false information that causes harm
With Covid-19 continuing to affect people around the world, Snapchatters are staying closely connected to their friends, can easily find timely and accurate stories on how to stay safe, and can donate and bring awareness to relief efforts that can make an impact.
The company said that their global team is practicing physical distancing and doing our part in joining the larger public health efforts to help slow the spread of the virus.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE