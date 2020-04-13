SnapChat Lenses to bring awareness to WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

DURBAN - Snapchat has launched a new augmented reality donation experience to support the global Covid-19 relief efforts.

The multimedia messaging app will be using Snapchat Lenses to bring awareness to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Through the Snapchat camera, Snapchatters can scan 23 international currency notes across 33 countries, bringing up an AR visualisation of how donations support the World Health Organization’s immediate response efforts to track the spread of Covid-19, ensure patients get the care they need, and provide frontline workers with critical supplies. Snapchatters can then easily donate, and encourage friends to do the same by sending Snaps of the experience.

Additionally, media publishers covering Covid-19 on SnapChat's Discover platform will give Snapchatters the option to swipe up to donate directly from their content.

To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on Covid-19, and over 68 million Snapchatters worldwide have viewed COVID-19-related content on Snapchat.