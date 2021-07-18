Social media companies need to be held accountable for SA riots

JACK Dorsey was the only witness in a House subcommittee hearing to say that his social media platform Twitter played a role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, March 25, Dorsey spoke about the role the popular social media site had in the insurrection during his congressional testimony. His remark became the first time a top social media executive publicly acknowledged their position in the riot.

After the deadly riot, Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook to prevent further violence from taking place. The developments on January 6 at the US Capitol should have taught Twitter how to handle similar incidents from ever occurring again. Sadly, South Africa has experienced a similar and even worse incident which was partly inspired by social media, including Twitter.

In reaction to the insurrection in the US, social media giants banned the former US president from social media platforms. The US Congress grilled leaders of social media companies on their platform roles in the insurrection and more accountability measures may be implemented in the future. Now that the Twitter role is known in the chaos that took place in South Africa after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested, what should be done about Twitter and other social media platforms that fuel misinformation and are used to instigate violence?

In other countries Twitter would have been banned by now, this however is not an ideal approach to deal with the current misinformation challenge. Countries need to find more innovative ways of dealing with platforms that are used to distributing misinformation that fuels violence. One way of doing this would be to establish accountability measures for leading social media platforms. Currently, such accountability measures are designed for other crimes, but misbehaviour by social media platforms is left unchecked.