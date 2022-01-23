Solar storage project Sun Exchange goes live - the biggest crowd-sourced project in Africa

Sun Exchange previously completed a crowd-sale with $1.4 million (R22m) worth of solar cells bought by more than 1905 individuals across 98 countries - making it the largest crowd-sourced project in Africa to date , it said this week.

SOUTH-AFRICAN based Sun Exchange, the global solar leasing platform that enables anyone, anywhere to own and earn income from solar assets in emerging markets, this week announced the 510kWp and 1MWh solar-plus-storage installation to power Zimbabwean agriculture business leader Nhimbe Fresh.

This was the first of a multiphase solar-plus-storage project that would provide the fresh produce grower and exporter with lower-cost and reliable electricity and nearly eliminate its reliance on the grid.

Sun Exchange said its model enabled Nhimbe Fresh to cut energy-related costs by roughly 60 percent, and with solar power replacing coal and diesel generation/backup, its emissions would be reduced by more than 1 000 tons per year.

Abraham Cambridge, the chief executive and founder of Sun Exchange, said, “With African countries under pressure to decarbonise while simultaneously growing their economies, we need innovation that enables clean energy for businesses without placing a burden on national budgets or hindering development.