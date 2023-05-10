Solidarity takes court action against amendment bill on employment equity

Trade union Solidarity announced yesterday that it had served a summons on President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Department of Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi, the Director-General of Employment and Labour, and the Employment Equity Commission over the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020. The union said it had taken these steps after the president, earlier this year, signed the amendment bill on employment equity.

Solidarity said it disputed the constitutionality of the amendment bill in its court papers. It said it further contends that this law is contrary to international labour conventions and that the government is guilty of being in contempt of such conventions. Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann said: “The level at which the government wants to normalise discrimination in the workplace is shocking. The government wants to impose race targets that all employers in the country will have to meet. Through this law, the Minister of Labour acquires unprecedented powers that will intensify the stranglehold race has on South Africa". The group said in its court papers, it questioned among other things the “too much power” granted to the Minister of Employment and Labour Nxesi, which it felt undermines the nuanced approach to affirmative action as required by the Constitution; and the law’s inconsistency in respect of the Republic’s responsibilities under international law.

“It is unacceptable that the government wants to usurp even more power, and then use it to exercise central control in workplaces, sector by sector. Solidarity was involved in the process throughout by participating in parliamentary processes over the proposed legislation, but these contributions and letters addressed to the Presidency fell on deaf ears. Clearly the government had every intention to implement the law in its current format, and of allocating more power to itself,” Hermann said. Solidarity said it further believed that this form of legislation based on race does not aim to correct historical inequalities, but rather aims to apply social control based on the colour of people’s skin. “Approaching the Labour Court is the first step in a major process to ensure that the ANC government does not succeed in controlling South Africa through upside-down legislation.

“The South African government is now reckless with race and went too far. The Constitutional Court recently found that the government went too far when it only provided financial aid to black-owned businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. “With this race law, the government is taking it too far once again. There is no justification for it. Solidarity is gearing up for a battle in court that will force the government here and worldwide to be held accountable,” Hermann said. Last month, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced that Ramaphosa signed into law the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020.

He said the bill sought to progress the transformation of South Africa’s workforce by “setting equity targets for economic sectors and geographical regions and requiring enterprises to develop transformation plans”, with new measures to also promote workplace diversity and equality. On May 17, 2022, the Bill 2020 was passed by Parliament. The bill amends the Employment Equity Act of 1998 (Act No 55 of 1998) with new measures to promote diversity and equality in the workplace.