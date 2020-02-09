CAPE TOWN - South Africa's first hotel venture capital fund has been launched by Solomon Brothers, a Cape Town-based property company and Grovest.
Pepperclub Hotel Investments would allow investors, with a minimum of R1 million and a maximum of R2.5m investment, or via a loan to approved investors, to own shares in Cape Town’s five star Pepperclub Hotel.
Solob Brothers director Jeffrey Solomon said the Pepperclub Hotel already boasts a ten year history of profitability and an average occupancy rate of 60 percent.