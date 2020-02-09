Solomon Brothers launches SA's first hotel venture capital fund









Views from the pool area in the Pepperclub Hotel and Spa. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN - South Africa's first hotel venture capital fund has been launched by Solomon Brothers, a Cape Town-based property company and Grovest.

Pepperclub Hotel Investments would allow investors, with a minimum of R1 million and a maximum of R2.5m investment, or via a loan to approved investors, to own shares in Cape Town’s five star Pepperclub Hotel.

Solob Brothers director Jeffrey Solomon said the Pepperclub Hotel already boasts a ten year history of profitability and an average occupancy rate of 60 percent.





Solomin said the occupancy sometimes goes up as far as 80 percent and 90 percent. He said the aim of the investment scheme was to establish funding diversification and to build up capital for the further development of two or three more hotels in the city.





The intention was to eventually list the leisure property company on the alternative exchange of the JSE.





Solomon said that Cape Town was likely to remain a popular tourist destination in the future, which also boded well for the venture capital company. He said the Pepperclub Hotel was completed just before the 2010 Soccer World Cup.





“The first deadline for the investment, if the venture capital tax benefits were to accrue to investors in 2020, was February 21,2020,” he said.





He said the fund was able to guarantee a minimum return of 7.6 percent per year, for five years. Investors would also get six free nights per year, for every R1m invested, he added.





The projected internal rate of return was 18.9 percent, based on revenue returns, tax recovered and projected capital appreciation.





Grovest chief executive Geff Miller said this was one of the best venture capital companies he had ever seen because it was not a start-up, the hotel had a solid profit history, the management fees were low, the project had a solid asset underpin in the hotel and the tourism market was strong. Grovest manages close to 50 venture capital funds around the country.





At 0.5 percent the fund also had the lowest fees of any venture capital company that makes use of the Section 12J structure, with a 10 performance fee applying when certain milestones were reached in the performance of the company.



