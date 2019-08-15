The Coca-Cola Company is bringing the first coffee infused cola drink to SA that will be hitting the shelves from today with Coca-Cola Plus Coffee. Infusing the delicious taste of Coca-Cola with real 100% Brazilian coffee bean powder. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - The Coca-Cola Company is bringing the first coffee infused cola drink to SA that will be hitting the shelves from today with Coca-Cola Plus Coffee. Infusing the taste of Coca-Cola with real 100% Brazilian coffee bean powder.



“We are constantly listening to consumers. We are proud to bring Coca-Cola Plus Coffee to SA and offer South Africans more of the drinks they want,” said Coca-Cola Southern and East African Business Unit Marketing Director, Stephan Czypionka.





"A sparkling fusion of mild sweetness and a rich bold coffee aroma with subtle caramel notes, Coca-Cola Plus Coffee contains coffee powder made from real Brazilian coffee beans," Coca-Cola Company said in a statement.





Czypionka added, “The result still has Coca-Cola’s well-known taste with a mild sweetness and a rich bold coffee aroma, creating a multi-sensory experience. Only the delicious original flavor of Coca-Cola, now with a blend of Coffee, will give you a refreshing upliftment you need to stay on top of your day!”





Coffee in Sub Saharan Africa is perceived as a luxury product, but is a growing market. With Coca-Cola Plus Coffee, Coca-Cola is tapping into the growing popularity of ready-to-drink coffee products popping up all over the world.





Already released to much fanfare in Australia, Japan, Italy and Vietnam, avid drinkers from these markets have shown their delight in the new infusion, saying the cola and coffee hybrid has a great coffee aftertaste with the fizz – therefore pepping up their day, making Coca-Cola Plus Coffee an ideal afternoon treat.





By the end of 2019, Coca-Cola Plus Coffee will be available in 25 countries around the world, gaining the company a firm foothold in the global cola-coffee hybrid market.





The Coca-Cola company said that the product retails at a recommended price of R10 at leading supermarkets countrywide.



