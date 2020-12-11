Some FNB customers can now replace card at Clicks

DURBAN - Some First National Bank (FNB) account holders can now replace lost or stolen bank cards at more than 400 Clicks stores across South Africa. This applies to FNB Easy Pay As You Use and FNB Easy Smart Option account holders. The partnership of the financial institution FNB and pharmacy, health and beauty retailer Clicks gives FNB Easy customers another convenient channel to replace their bank cards, in addition to FNB branches. FNB Easy chief executive Philani Potwana said on Thursday that the expansion of the partnership affirmed their offering customers simple, real and affordable help. “We continue to do this through accessible everyday channels as they do their daily shopping. The combination of our nation-wide branch network and Clicks’ extensive retail footprint allows us to help customers with ease and convenience to replace their lost or stolen FNB cards while shopping at their nearest Clicks,” said Potwana.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said this current partnership had yielded great benefits and savings for their customers.

“This expansion will help us to remain committed in providing more value, convenience and rewards for our customers,” said Wrigglesworth.

In recent years, FNB has pioneered several convenient solutions to help customers make use of affordable, safer and easy payment methods. The adoption of digital payments alternatives continues to gain momentum, however, physical cards remain very important for customers.

FNB said on Thursday that when a customer purchased their FNB Easy replacement bank card at a Clicks store, they could link and activate their card using Cellphone Banking.

To activate the card via Cellphone Banking, the customer can use any mobile device to dial *120*321#, enter in their secure PIN to follow the easy steps.

Potwana said while the card replacement option via Clicks was initially only available to FNB Easy Pay As You Use and FNB Easy Smart Option account holders, they looked for ways to extend benefits to all FNB customers, including those utilising their no monthly account fee FNB Easy Zero account.

