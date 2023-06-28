Some joy for shoppers as Massmart announced Game’s halfway day sale extends to Makro this year

As the year reaches its midpoint, consumers are still looking for ways to ease the pressure on their wallets and monthly budgets. 2023 is another turbulent year that has seen relentless interest rate hikes, inflation peaking, the rand weakening and fuel prices going up and down on a month-on-month basis.

As inflation subsided a little in May, as the consumer price index (CPI) data for showed it had slowed to 6.3% from 6.8% in April, new data released indicated that shoppers, particularly younger ones, are being smart about the way they fill up their grocery baskets, turning to wholesalers to make their rands stretch further. Adam Reilly, the CEO of Maholla, a rewards app, said, “Data collected by over half a million receipts on the Maholla app indicates that members of our youth are turning to wholesalers and bulk retailers to make ends meet. While traditional retailers have seen a marked contraction in basket sizes, Boxer and Game have seen an uptick, indicating a concerted effort by consumers to insulate themselves against inflation and rising food prices by purchasing their goods at wholesale prices.” In 2022, Game stores introduced its Halfway Day sale for the first time, and now Massmart has announced that it will be extending the sale to its Makro stores, giving more South Africans a chance to shop categories like electronics, appliances, lifestyle, and essentials in South Africa for one day only.

The sale will run both in-store and online on Friday, 30 June. In-store shoppers can visit any Game store between 08:00 and 20:00 on the day, while Makro shoppers can shop between 08:00 and 18:00. For those who prefer to use online channels, the sale will launch online at both game.co.za and makro.co.za at midnight.

Katherine Madley, Massmart’s Vice President of Group Marketing, explains that the group leveraged learnings from 2022 to ensure an even more successful Halfway Day campaign this year. “Our teams have worked to bring products that our customers are most looking for at the best possible prices, in line with our wider strategy of saving our customers money on the items they want and need.” Some of last year’s best-selling products include UHD TVs, Laptops, Smart Phones, Airfryers, Comforters, Gas Heaters, Gas Stoves and pantry essentials.

Giving some insights into this year’s deals, Madley said, “Customers can expect unprecedented prices on items such as gas heaters, air fryers, appliances and food items. Our selection will appeal to those customers shopping for their first home, looking for ‘’32” TVs, or those looking for a more experiential TV experience. We also cater for customers looking for products that will keep them warmer over this harsh winter period, including products that could help ease the pain during load shedding.” She adds that extending the campaign to Makro this year is in line with Massmart’s customer strategy, which has looked at the similarities and differences between the Game and Makro customers – who, despite marked differences in the ways they shop, are bargain hunters at their core. “Our shoppers look to stock their pantries, buy in bulk, and make the smartest decisions around deals and pricing – specifically when it comes to big-ticket purchases. The Halfway Day sale is the perfect opportunity for both Game and Makro shoppers to make smart purchasing decisions on their must-have items,” Madley further said.