MTN has announced the start of a three-month phased customer migration journey aimed at offering customers improved service and experience. Photo: File DURBAN - MTN has announced the start of a three-month phased customer migration journey aimed at offering customers improved service and experience. On 28 January 2020, the first batch of MTN contract customers will be migrated onto the new customer service platform which sees the introduction of a new customer invoice layout with password protection. The new platform also offers the following immediate benefits: simplified customer processes, quicker authentication processes and improved vetting response time. Future benefits include enhanced customer communication and real time reconnection features and improved tracking of customer queries. "Our customers are at the heart of our business and we are always looking at ways to improve our service and enhance our customer’s experience of our brand. We look forward to the promise of this new platform as we gear up to better serve our customers," said MTN SA’s Executive of Corporate Affairs, Ms Jacqui O’Sullivan.

Customers will be migrated in batches and will be informed two hours prior to the start of their migration. The process is not anticipated to last longer than 16 hours. During this time, some services such as airtime and data recharges may be temporarily impacted but these services will be fully restored upon completion of the migration on the same day.

Should customers seek assistance on the day of their migration they can call the call centre on 135. MTN has ensured that these migration related calls will be directed to a dedicated team of customer agents to ensure a speedy resolution.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused during the migration period however we have taken steps to ensure that the impact is minimal and that our teams are on standby to assist customers," added O’Sullivan.

The following dates have been earmarked for the remainder of the migrations and customers will be informed accordingly:

The migration is a three-month process commencing on 28 January 2019.

