DURBAN - MTN has announced the start of a three-month phased customer migration journey aimed at offering customers improved service and experience.
On 28 January 2020, the first batch of MTN contract customers will be migrated onto the new customer service platform which sees the introduction of a new customer invoice layout with password protection.
The new platform also offers the following immediate benefits: simplified customer processes, quicker authentication processes and improved vetting response time.
Future benefits include enhanced customer communication and real time reconnection features and improved tracking of customer queries.
"Our customers are at the heart of our business and we are always looking at ways to improve our service and enhance our customer’s experience of our brand. We look forward to the promise of this new platform as we gear up to better serve our customers," said MTN SA’s Executive of Corporate Affairs, Ms Jacqui O’Sullivan.