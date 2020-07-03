Some unions ready to accept voluntary severance packages, but still want SAA rescue

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – The government's last-ditch attempt to save SA Airways (SAA) took another twist yesterday as it said some unions were ready to accept voluntary severance packages (VSPs) while also urging others to vote in favour of the airline's business rescue plan. The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said yesterday that four unions and staff representatives had approached it to indicate that they were ready to sign the VSPs offered as part of SAA’s business rescue and restructuring process. The government is at loggerheads with three unions – Numsa, Sacca, Saapa – and privately-owned creditor SA Airlink over approving SAA’s business rescue plan, which could see 3 700 workers retrenched. The DPE said some unions on Wednesday committed that they would sign the VSPs, which could be offered to employees immediately after the creditors vote on the rescue plan. These include the National Transport Movement, SA Transport and Allied Workers Union, Aviation Union of Southern Africa, Solidarity, and representatives of SAA non-unionised managers and ground staff.

“The unions and staff representatives said they supported the VSPs, which include one week calculated per year of completed service, one-month's notice pay, accumulated leave paid out, a 13th cheque and a top-up of severance packages calculated on a back-dated 5.9 percent wage increase which was agreed to in November last year,” it said.

“Following requests by the four unions and staff representatives to accept the VSPs, DPE will inform the Business Rescue Practitioners of the particular workers’ readiness to accept the packages.”

Representatives of these unions were not immediately available for comment yesterday.

The SAA business rescue plan has requested that the government sets aside R2.2 billion for voluntary severance packages, as part of the overall R27bn bailout, in order to reduce SAA employees from 4 700 to 1 000.

SAA rescuers Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana were expected to table a revised business plan next week Tuesday, which will be voted on by creditors a week later.

A vote in favour of the plan by 75 percent of the voting interests and 50 percent of the independent voting interests would be required to carry the vote.

A vote against the plan would result in protracted and costly liquidation of the airline.

The DPE said liquidation, the process of winding down the airline and disposing of its assets, would lead to financial hardship for employees and substantial undervaluation of assets.

In the event SAA goes into liquidation, employees would receive a maximum of R32 000 per staff member, regardless of years of service, if there are still funds available after paying secured and preferred creditors.

Last week, the DPE withdrew its participation from the leadership consultative forum which was created as an engagement platform between the department and unions over the business rescue plan.

BUSINESS REPORT