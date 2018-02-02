CAPE TOWN - Japanese multinational magnate, Sony announced on Friday that its current CEO, Kazuo Hirai will be stepping down as CEO, making way for CFO Kenichiro Yoshida to take over.

This will see Hirai end his six-year reign as Sony CEO at the end of March this year. Yoshida will then be taking over at the start of the next financial year.

The CFO is recognised for his contribution to Sony and turning around its finances throughout much of Hirai’s tenure. Hirai will assume the role of chairman while Yoshida’s CFO role will go to mobile head and chief strategy officer, Hiroki Totoki.

Hirai and Yoshida worked closely on restructuring the corporation after several years of losses.

This move saw the company cutting back on businesses like the VAIO PC division and focusing on growth areas like PlayStation.

“Mr. Yoshida combines a deeply strategic mindset with a relentless determination to achieve defined targets, and the ability to take a global viewpoint,” Hirai says in a statement. “I believe he possesses the breadth of experience and perspective, as well as the unwavering leadership qualities required to manage Sony’s diverse array of businesses, and as such is the ideal person to drive the company forward into the future. As Chairman, I will of course offer my full support to Mr. Yoshida and the new management team, and do all I can to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure their future success".

“Together with the outstanding talent we have across the Sony Group, I will aim to build on the business foundations established by Mr. Hirai, and execute further reform measures that enhance our competitiveness as a global enterprise, and enable us to realize long-term profit growth,”says Yoshida.

“My first priority will be to finalize our next mid-range corporate plan starting in April, together with our immediate business plan for the fiscal year 2018, and then move ahead swiftly with implementation. This is a hugely exciting time at Sony as we look to our future, and together with my management team I intend to determine the best path for us to move forward, and devote my full effort to creating a better Sony that captures the imagination of our many stakeholders around the world.”

Meanwhile, the company later reported a nearly four-fold jump in third-quarter operating profit on growing demand for its image sensors, and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 350.8 billion yen for the October-December quarter, up from 92.4 billion yen a year ago. That was Sony’s highest third-quarter profit ever and far above a consensus estimate of 240.8 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sony raised its profit forecast for the year ending March to 720 billion yen from 630 billion yen, its best ever in its 72-year-old history.

That compared with a consensus estimate of 680.93 billion yen from 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE