South Africa currency trader JP Markets to oppose liquidation bid

By Roxanne Henderson

South African currency-trading platform JP Markets (Pty) Ltd. plans to oppose a court application by the nation’s financial-services regulator to shut it down.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has said it wants the firm liquidated for operating an unlicensed over-the-counter derivatives business and in June provisionally suspended its financial-services provider’s license. Its bank accounts were frozen earlier this month.

The company was working in “good faith” with the FSCA to correct the issue when its license was pulled, Darren Hanekom, a lawyer for JP Markets, said by email. It had made “full and frank disclosures” on its business model to the FSCA as recently as September, he said.

While JP Markets paid an application fee for the derivatives license, it had not made an application, the Pretoria-based regulator said by email. The FSCA was not aware that JP Markets was issuing contracts for difference until this was revealed by a witness during the regulator’s investigation, which started after it received complaints about the company, it said.