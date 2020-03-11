South Africa wants to dismantle big four auditors after scandals

JOHANNESBURG - South African regulators are stepping up efforts to break the oligopoly of the country’s top auditing firms after accounting scandals involving two of the Big Four failed to do the job for them.

The nation’s largest publicly-traded companies are reluctant to switch to mid-tier firms out of concern they may not be able to handle complex operations often sprawled across Africa or further abroad.

That’s spurring smaller firms to scale up their businesses and hire teams in anticipation of new rules aimed at dismantling the dominance of PwC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG.





The industry has been in turmoil since late 2017, when KPMG was blasted for working for a family accused of using politicians to loot the government, known locally as state capture. The firm had to retract a report for the tax agency and was involved with a bank that failed due to alleged fraud. Deloitte came under fire for accounting irregularities that led to the near collapse of a South African-born global retailer and a criminal probe at a sugar producer.





“Has state capture really forced everyone to look at the market’s current concentration? No,” said Bernard Agulhas, head of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors. “There is a big gap between the Big Four and other firms. That is a big problem.”





Clean Up





The regulator is now developing guidelines on how firms can perform joint audits to upskill mid-tier companies, while also encouraging smaller auditors to combine their operations

or cooperate to handle larger mandates. The board is ramping up its monitoring role to ensure larger firms don’t collude in switching among themselves when mandatory rotation starts in 2023.





While KPMG has cleaned up its image by bolstering the independence of its board and adding layers of accountability to its auditing process, the firm is down a third of its revenue and staff numbers. Deloitte South Africa is also scrutinizing potential clients more carefully.



