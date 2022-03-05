South African agency makes history by becoming the first to open offices in the metaverse

South African advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel has purchased digital land in the Africarare metaverse titled Ubuntuland. This makes the agency the first in the country to set up shop in this digital world. Ubuntuland was created by Mann Made and will be open to public land sales later this year.

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa chief executive, Mike Abel, said the unique afro-themed metaverse establishes local representation in a growing global digital universe and will open the continent to digital and economic growth opportunities. “This aligns with our own very clear commitment to pushing the bounds of South African capabilities and creativity in the work we produce across the continent. We love a good problem as a team, and we believe that creativity is the most significant key to solving these,” said Abel. M&C Saatchi’s Abel said investing in the first African metaverse allows the agency and its partners access to a worldwide network of open trade, collaboration and regional or global partnerships.

Mann Made Media & Africarare chief executive, Mic Mann, said the project is about building a thriving, engaged community and ecosystem. “We are thrilled to be working with one of Africa's and the world's most talented creative agencies as we focus on unlocking Africa’s best talent and connecting Africa to the global digital economy,” said Mann. According to the M&C Saatchi Group, this planned inclusive world for African creativity will allow creators to be inspired by - and add to - cultural experiences. The agency said creatives would also contribute to and profit from various commercial opportunities.

The virtual hub is also intended to house the largest collection of African contemporary art from the M&C Saatchi collection, host sport and entertainment experiences. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will be central to interaction on the platform. These digital assets or tradeable tokens such as art, music, videos, pop culture references or unique creative creations that can be bought and sold online. The virtual marketplace will provide the platform for any creative to develop and monetise their creative product as an NFT.