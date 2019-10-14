JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s embattled state-owned airline is open to outside investment and in talks with a number of potential partners, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
The economy of the African continent’s most industrialised nation has come under ever growing pressure as the government grapples with lacklustre growth, high unemployment and a heavy debt burden, especially from state-owned enterprises such as South African Airways (SAA) and power firm Eskom.
“South African Airways is one of those state-owned enterprises that has relied on lots of state bailouts,” Ramaphosa told the FT Africa conference in London.