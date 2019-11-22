JOHANNESBURG -South African Airways (SAA) signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9% pay rise backdated to April.
The National Transport Movement (NTM) is one of the largest unions at SAA but its members are not participating in a strike, now in its eighth day, that has left the airline with almost no cash and at risk of missing salary payments this month.
The state-owned carrier’s swift decline has turned it into a black hole for government bailout money. The government has spent about 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) on SAA in the past three years.