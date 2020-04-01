South African factory sentiment weighed down by virus lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - Sentiment in South Africa’s manufacturing industry had the worst quarter in 11 years, and it’s expected to deteriorate even further due to a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus.





While Absa Group Ltd.’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, rose to a five-month high of 48.1 in March from 44.3 in February, the average for the quarter was 45.9, the worst since 2009, the Johannesburg-based lender said in an emailed statement Wednesday.



