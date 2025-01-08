South African Tourism appoints Darryl Erasmus as the new Chief Operations Officer

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has announced the appointment of Darryl Erasmus as the organisation’s new Chief Operations Officer (COO). The company said that Erasmus began his new post on 7 January 2025.

As COO, Erasmus will be responsible for the oversight role of South African Tourism’s Corporate Services functions, while supporting and ensuring effective operations of its internal business units. He will also fulfill the responsibility of driving in-country localisation and execution of global strategies. Erasmus previously worked for South African Tourism as Chief Quality Assurance Officer in the Tourism Grading Council business unit, has a wealth of expertise and leadership experience having worked in the hospitality, tourism, and corporate communications sectors.

His other roles have seen him hold senior marketing, sales, and leadership roles with brands such as Travelport, Protea Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotels. He was also Managing Director at BLAZE Integrated Hospitality Marketing Agency which specialises in integrated marketing communications. Recently he provided advisory and consulting skills for commercial services in the tourism and hospitality sector, in the form of Director at DAX Advisory Services.

“We are pleased to welcome Darryl Erasmus back to South African Tourism as our new Chief Operations Officer. This appointment will not only strengthen our management structures but will also contribute to driving our strategic objectives forward, while improving our destination’s competitiveness. I have no doubt that his leadership will enhance our operational excellence and global impact,” said Nombulelo Guliwe, SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Erasmus said, "I'm excited to be rejoining SA Tourism, returning to an organisation for which I have a deep affinity and personal connection. I extend my sincere gratitude to the CEO and Board for the opportunity to serve South Africa and the tourism sector at large once again. I am committed to collectively building a capable and high-performance entity that champions the growth of tourism, amplifying its economic impact, raising the sector's profile, and displaying the beauty of our country to the global community.“ “I eagerly anticipate reconnecting with the team and collaborating with industry stakeholders domestically and abroad to promote our exceptional destination that delivers unforgettable and uniquely authentic South African experiences," Erasmus further said.