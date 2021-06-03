South Africans eye Amazon Prime Day sales

MORE South Africans, especially men, are looking to buy from Amazon’s platforms at this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales, according to a Finder’s Amazon Prime Day Shopping Report.

The report released yesterday cited 24 percent of South African adults, about 9.5 million people, as committing to buy at the online event as people take advantage of spending more time at home.

Of particular interest to buyers was making purchases of Amazon tech products, like Kindles and the Amazon Echo.

More men plan to shop than women. Approximately 27 percent of surveyed men said they would make a purchase compared to 21 percent of women.

The survey of 1 202 South African adults revealed 14 percent planned to buy an Amazon product or service, with 3 percent set to make a purchase across both Amazon categories.

About 11 percent said they would buy an Amazon tech product, like a Kindle or Echo, and 6 percent were eyeing an Amazon service like Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon said a huge number of South Africans are planning to take advantage of Prime Day sales.

“Nearly a quarter of South Africans plan to shop this year’s Prime Day sales, which is huge considering the site only started offering shipping to South Africa relatively recently,” said Finder’s retail specialist, Susannah Binsted.

“If you’ve had your eye on a particular product then Prime Day Sales can be a great time to bag a bargain. Just make sure that you’re not buying something for the sake of it.” she added.

