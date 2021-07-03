South Africans find digital solutions to accelerate economic growth in townships

Silicon Cape and the US Mission to South Africa hosted a virtual hackathon aimed at discovering digital solutions to accelerate inclusive economic growth for local businesses in the township economy. It was the third of four hackathons that form part of an initiative called Hackathons for South Africa: Digital Solutions for Real World Challenges. The winning solution was announced on June 27.

Team Basket was victorious and walked away with the grand prize of R25 000. Team leader Esihle Vellem explained their winning idea. “We help street vendors, and spaza shops buy fresh produce from small-scale farmers and wholesalers by providing them with an online application and an instant delivery service. With this model, we address issues such as running out of stock and having to close down the stand or buy from fellow vendors at a higher price, lack of quality control, and the absence of an online stock management system to track orders.”

Vellem said individuals benefit from pre-negotiated discounts and top-quality produce. They also can make bi-weekly purchases with safe delivery assurance. In addition to the cash prize, Team Basket won a Silicon Cape membership valued at R1 600. The team will be connected with accelerators, mentors, and other relevant community members such as developers, angel investors, and venture capitalists to help them take their solution to market. The team also took home $2 000 (R28 510) in Amazon Web Services credits. Coming in second place was Soft Glitch with their Commiploy concept. Soft Glitch was awarded R15 000 for a gig opportunity platform that enables communities to purchase local products, access services, and apply for various odd jobs.

Soft Glitch team leader Shaqeel Less said the platform is geared towards businesses, customers, and unemployed youth. “Our vision is to build up and sustain local businesses and provide opportunities for local communities to grow with them.” Acting Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, Emily Shaffer, hailed these solutions. “These digital solutions to real-world challenges will make a tangible difference to the many vital businesses that make up South Africa’s township economies. Covid-19 has had an unprecedented effect on businesses, and solutions like those offered this weekend by young innovators demonstrate that through partnership and innovation, economic resilience is achievable. We look forward to following the journeys of these bright minds."