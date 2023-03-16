South Africa's data provider rain to launch mobile service

South Africa's rain, which provides data-only services, plans to soon launch a mobile service, African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments said on Thursday, enabling it to compete with the country's other players in voice calls too. It will have to compete with Telkom, Vodacom, MTN and Cell C.

“Demand and sales have remained robust. Rain is on course to achieve an Ebitda of over R2 billion for the year ended February 2023, after considering IFRS 16 adjustments, as is industry practice,” said ARC Investments. Earlier this year, rain and No.3 mobile network provider Telkom terminated discussions about a potential acquisition of rain after the parties decided that a suitable transaction was not possible at that time. Earlier this month, rain launched an unlimited 4G data offering at R479, per month.

CEO Willem Roos said, "rain's goal is to offer South Africans a choice of affordable unlimited data products. Following President Ramaphosa's address to the nation pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, we accelerated the go-live date of our 24/7 unlimited 4G data offering." Users will experience download speeds of up to 10Mbps and basic quality video streaming (up to 360p). rain continues to offer its unlimited off-peak product (for R250, per month), as well as its 5G data offerings that allow faster speeds and higher resolution streaming. – Additional reporting by BR Reporter