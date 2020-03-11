South Africa’s Sasol Is the worst emerging-market stock this week

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a week of steep drops for some emerging-market stocks, but Johannesburg-traded Sasol Ltd. has out-plunged its peers, battered by the crash in oil prices and concern among investors of a potential looming rights offer as it grapples with a debt burden of about $8 billion.





Shares in the fuels and chemicals producer, South Africa’s biggest company by sales, have lost almost 58% since the week started, the most among the 1,401 members of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is down 5.3%.



