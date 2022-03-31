South32 acquisition of additional stake in Mozal delayed

Global mining and metals group South32, listed in Australia, the JSE and in London, said yesterday that there was a delay in the expected closing date of its acquisition of an additional shareholding in Mozal Aluminium from MCA Metals Holding GmbH (Mitsubishi). Should remaining conditions, including approval from the Competition Regulatory Authority in Mozambique be satisfied, the acquisition was now expected to complete in mid-2022, whereas previously it had been expected to be completed in the March 2022 quarter, the group said without specifying reasons for the delay.

The transaction consideration includes joint profit sharing on the group’s increased shareholding with Mitsubishi for the period July 1, 2021 until completion of the transaction. Mozal Aluminium is jointly owned by South32, Mitsubishi, the Industrial Development Corp of South Africa and the Mozambican government. South 32 aims to buy a 25 percent share in Mozal Aluminium from Mitsubishi Corporation subsidiary MCA Metals Holding GmbH for $250 million, which will take its ownership up to 72 percent.

Mozal Aluminium saleable production decreased 1.1 percent to 265 000 tons for the year to June 30, 2021 from 268 000 tons. In January South 32 said it and joint venture partner Alcoa would restart the Alumar aluminium smelter in Brazil, at a cost of $175m, which had been under care and maintenance since 2015, and which was scheduled to begin production again in June.