South32 completes sale of SAEC to Seriti Resources

SOUTH32’S shares were up 5.29 percent at midday yesterday after it announced that its divestment of its 100 percent shareholding in SA Coal Holdings (South African Energy Coal, SAEC) to Seriti Resources and two trusts for the benefit of employees and communities had been completed yesterday.

The mining firm also issued a daily share buy-back notice.

Seriti said yesterday that SAEC had been renamed Seriti Power. It comprised the Khutala, Klipspruit and Middelburg Mines Services North and South mines, which provided coal to the Kendal and Duhva power stations, as well as export coal via the Richards Bay Coal Terminal.

Seriti held a 90 percent interest in Seriti Power, while an Employee Trust and a Community Trust each held a 5 percent interest.

Seriti chief executive Mike Teke said: “This is an important milestone for Seriti and for the more than 8 000 employees that we welcome into the Seriti family. We are confident of continuing to supply sustainable, reliable and cost-effective coal to Eskom as we play our role in ‘keeping the lights on’ in South Africa.”

South 32’s shares closed at R32.17 on the JSE yesterday

