South32 delivers bumper annual earnings

In its full-year financial year, the diversified miner – which is listed on the JSE, ALX and London Stock Exchange – recorded a 69 percent increase in its revenue to $9.26 billion (R155bn), an increase from the $5.47bn reported in the 2021 financial year, with profit after tax reported at $2.6bn, compared with a loss after tax of $195 million. The group said underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 156 percent and underlying earnings by 432 percent.

South32 flagged an underlying Ebitda of $4.75bn, an increase from the $1.85bn last year. Underlying earnings reached $2.6bn, rising from $489m. The board declared a $648m final dividend for the second half of the financial year and a $139m special dividend. The total shareholder returns for the 2022 financial year would be $1.3bn. Chief executive Graham Kerr said: “We delivered record earnings and cash flow in the 2022 financial year as our stable operating performance and recent portfolio improvements enabled us to capitalise on the significant tailwind of commodity prices.”

He said the group achieved record production at Worsley Alumina, while Hillside Aluminium and Mozal Aluminium continued to test maximum technical capacity. “At Cannington we exceeded production guidance as we transitioned to a new mine configuration, bringing forward higher-grade material, and at Cerro Matoso we achieved a 22 percent increase in nickel production,” Kerr said. Looking forward, Kerr said South32 was well positioned to navigate the current economic uncertainty.

