South32 earnings surge due to strong recovery in commodity prices

SOUTH32 achieved a record operating margin and a significant improvement in its underlying earnings for the six months to end-December, its results showed yesterday. The diversified miner said net profit came to just over $1 billion (R14.9bn), an increase from $53 million in the previous six months.

The Australian-headquartered South32 reported an operating margin of 44 percent and an outstanding 638 percent, improve-ment in its underlying earnings, following a broad recovery in commodity prices. The company said its board resolved to pay a record $405m ordinary dividend for the period. “The board has also resolved to expand our capital management programme by $110m to $2.1bn, leaving $302m to be returned,” it said.

Guidance for the financial year 2022 had been revised higher at the majority of its operations, while second-half operating unit costs were expected to remain flat or decline. “This reflects the benefit of higher planned volumes and our revised currency and price assumptions. The cost profile of our Southern African aluminium smelters will continue to be heavily influenced by the South African rand, and the price of raw materials and energy,” the mining company said. South32 chief executive Graham Kerr said: “A number of our operations delivered strong production results. We achieved record quarterly production at Brazil Alumina and South Africa Manganese, while Worsley Alumina continued to operate above nameplate capacity.

“Production guidance at Cannington has been revised higher by 5 percent as the operation prepares to transition to 100 percent truck haulage in the June 2022 quarter, which is expected to bring forward access to higher grade material,” he said. Kerr said this performance, together with the group’s strong financial position was enabling it to invest in its business, grow base-metals production, and substantially increase returns to shareholders. “Our business is in excellent financial health and we have continued to reshape our portfolio, with the planned acquisition of a 45 percent stake in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, and further investment in green aluminium,” Kerr said.