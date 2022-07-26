South32 maintains 2022 production guidance

Global mining and metals group South32 maintained its production guidance for the year, despite challenges including extreme weather, supply chain disruptions and reduced labour availability caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In its quarterly report released yesterday, the diversified miner – listed on the JSE, ALX and London Stock Exchange – said its cost guidance was expected to be achieved across most commodities.

South32 said its 2022 copper equivalent production for the group was 99 percent of current guidance, as the majority of its operations delivered to revised plans despite impacts from weather and labour availability caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. South32 expects to report operating unit costs in line with its previously updated guidance at the majority of its operations, with lower-than-anticipated producer currencies providing a benefit in the June 2022 quarter. But the diversified miner flagged that its expenditure had continued to increase in exploration.

"In 2022 we spent $56 million (R942m) across our portfolio of greenfield and development options, an amount we expect to increase further to $90m in 2023 as we continue to execute on our strategy," the group said. For its South African manganese operation, held in a joint venture with Anglo American, its record production was matched by a 17 percent increase in sales following the partial improvement in third-party rail and port performance from the prior quarter. "Our stable operating performance allowed us to capitalise on record conditions for a number of our commodities, with strong sales in the June 2022 quarter capturing the benefit of high prices," the group said.

South32 chief executive Graham Kerr said: “Record annual production at Worsley Alumina, along with record quarterly production at South Africa Manganese, and a strong sales result in June, capturing the benefit of high prices, capped another year of substantial progress for South32.” He said the strong financial position and capital management framework, which was designed to reward South32 shareholders as its financial performance improved, supported further returns across the year via its on-market share buy-back, bringing total returns under its capital management programme to $1.9 billion (R32bn) since its inception. The group said that following the end of the period, it had completed the sale of four non-core base metals royalties to Anglo Pacific Group for a sale price of up to $200m, including $103m in cash payments, $82m of Anglo Pacific shares and contingent payments of up to $15m.

"We now hold a 16.9 percent interest in Anglo Pacific. We expect to recognise a gain on sale of about $193m within other income for 2023," it said. While there were no acceptable offers received to date, the group continued to seek potential divestment opportunities for its interest in the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal development option. South32 said it also concluded its release from a guarantee originally provided to support Seriti Resources Holdings Proprietary Limited’s acquisition of South Africa Energy Coal during the quarter.

In its Hermosa project, South32 said it had continued to progress its feasibility study for the zinc-lead-silver Taylor Deposit at its Hermosa project in Arizona during the quarter, ahead of a planned final investment decision in mid-2023. In its Ambler Metals project, during the quarter, the right-of-way permits previously issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority for the Ambler Access Road were temporarily suspended to allow additional work to be undertaken by the US government departments on the Final Environmental Impact Statement. Looking at the Greenfield exploration project, South32 said it had entered into new farm-in agreements with Encounter Resources covering two copper and zinc exploration projects in the Northern Territory.

"We will be the operator and fully fund initial exploration across both projects," it said. In the Brownfield exploration, South32 had directed $48m towards exploration programmes at its existing operations and development options during 2022. Looking forward, the group said, higher volumes at some of its operations and the tailwind of lower producer currencies were expected to provide partial relief from the ongoing effect of industry-wide labour, raw material and energy cost inflation, which impacted its cost base in the second half of 2022.