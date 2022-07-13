South32 sells base metal royalties to Anglo Pacific Group

South32 said yesterday that it had entered into a binding agreement for the sale of a package of four non-core base metals royalties to London Stock Exchange-listed Anglo Pacific Group Plc. In a statement, South32 said the total sale price included $185 million of fixed consideration and contingent payments.

Following completion, South32 will hold about 16.9 percent interest in Anglo Pacific. South32 chief executive Graham Kerr said: “Today’s sale of another non-core royalty package is a further step forward in unlocking latent value from our portfolio. The proposed transaction will realise an immediate cash payment, while also retaining long-term exposure to these royalties through our shareholding in Anglo Pacific. Following the sale, we still retain an exciting package of 36 royalties at different stages of maturity, weighted towards base metals.” The Base Metals Royalties are across third-party interests in a mix of producing assets and advanced development stage projects, largely in copper and nickel in Australia, US and Chile.

According to the group, there were no conditions precedent for the transaction, with completion expected in five business days. “The fixed consideration includes $103m in cash payments, and $82m of Anglo Pacific shares, which will be issued to South32 on completion,” the group said. South32 said the transaction followed its successful divestment of four precious metal royalties to Elemental Royalties Corp. in 2021 for a $40m cash payment and $15m in Elemental shares.

