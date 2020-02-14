South 32 chief executive Graham Kerr said on a conference call yesterday that the group was losing money on every single ton that was produced at Duvha. He said the contract comprised R450 a ton for coal and an additional R150 a ton for transportation.
“We’re not looking for a massive move in the rate in terms of some contracts you see out there; we’re looking for a rate that allows that business to actually break even, hence allow Seriti to grow and prosper and continue to provide Eskom with more tons at a time when they’re actually short of tons to their various power stations.”
Seriti, led by former Optimum Coal chief executive Mike Teke, entered into an exclusive agreement to bid for its South Africa Energy Coal business last August.
“So that’s the pitch on the table. If worst comes to worst and we simply cannot get a solution that gets us to a break-even position, it’s quite simple for us: the business is just not a business anymore, because you’re bleeding cash every single day and we don’t run businesses that are cash-flow negative,” Kerr said.