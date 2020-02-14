South32 wants Eskom to change Duvha contract









Seriti, led by former Optimum Coal chief executive Mike Teke, entered into an exclusive agreement to bid for its South Africa Energy Coal business last August. Photo: Supplied JOHANNESBURG – South32, the global diversified mining company, has called on Eskom to amend the terms of the loss-making Duvha coal supply contract, saying that failing to do so would be devastating for the sale of its South African thermal coal assets to black-owned Seriti Resources. South 32 chief executive Graham Kerr said on a conference call yesterday that the group was losing money on every single ton that was produced at Duvha. He said the contract comprised R450 a ton for coal and an additional R150 a ton for transportation. “We’re not looking for a massive move in the rate in terms of some contracts you see out there; we’re looking for a rate that allows that business to actually break even, hence allow Seriti to grow and prosper and continue to provide Eskom with more tons at a time when they’re actually short of tons to their various power stations.” Seriti, led by former Optimum Coal chief executive Mike Teke, entered into an exclusive agreement to bid for its South Africa Energy Coal business last August. “So that’s the pitch on the table. If worst comes to worst and we simply cannot get a solution that gets us to a break-even position, it’s quite simple for us: the business is just not a business anymore, because you’re bleeding cash every single day and we don’t run businesses that are cash-flow negative,” Kerr said.

South32 has been negotiating with Eskom to amend or restate the Duvha coal supply agreement since June.

Earlier yesterday, South32 reported an 84 percent hit in earnings to $99 million (R1.4 billion) for the half-year ended December 2019 compared with $635m in 2018 after geopolitical tensions heightened during the period under review.

The group reported an 80 percent fall in underlying earnings to $131m.

Volatile markets led to a 21 percent decline in the average realised prices for key commodities. Alumina, manganese ore, metallurgical coal, aluminium and thermal coal took a hit in the period.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were $678m, and free cash flow from operations was $284m.

Despite the plunge in earnings, South32 resolved to pay an interim dividend of US1.1 cents a share for the half-year ended December 31, 2019.

The group said it would focus on cutting costs.

“We remain focused on identifying and embedding further opportunities to improve our operating and cost performance in a sustainable way, to maximise margins,” said the company.

South32 shares closed 0.85percent higher at R26.25 on Thursday.

