Spar Board of Directors set for major makeover
DURBAN - THE SPAR Group’s board of directors is set for a makeover next year following the retirement of long-serving chairperson Mike Hankinson after 16 years at the helm.
Current chief executive Graham O’Connor will become the new chairperson from March 1 next year.
O’Connor will be succeeded by the managing director of Spar South Rand, Brett Botten, also from March next year.
Botten, a chartered accountant, first joined Spar in 1994 and has vast experience in the retail sector. Botten has been the managing director of the biggest division, Spar South Rand, since 2010.
O’Connor said Botten had vast experience “notably in numerous leadership roles within Spar, and will continue to drive us forward strongly …”
O’Connor rejoined Spar in 2014 and had served as chief executive and member of the international Spar board for the six years.
Non-executive director Andrew Waller would become the lead independent director to ensure high levels of corporate governance and independence.
Former South Rand marketing executive Jerome Jacobs had been promoted to the managing director of North Rand to drive diversity and further strengthen regional reach.
Jacobs would also join the executive committee for the first time.
“In another key move aimed at harnessing internal strengths and rewarding performance, Des Borrageiro is promoted from managing director of Gauteng North Rand to head up Gauteng South Rand,” the group said.
