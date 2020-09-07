Spar Board of Directors set for major makeover

DURBAN - THE SPAR Group’s board of directors is set for a makeover next year following the retirement of long-serving chairperson Mike Hankinson after 16 years at the helm.

Current chief executive Graham O’Connor will become the new chairperson from March 1 next year.

O’Connor will be succeeded by the managing director of Spar South Rand, Brett Botten, also from March next year.

Botten, a chartered accountant, first joined Spar in 1994 and has vast experience in the retail sector. Botten has been the managing director of the biggest division, Spar South Rand, since 2010.

O’Connor said Botten had vast experience “notably in numerous leadership roles within Spar, and will continue to drive us forward strongly …”