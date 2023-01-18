Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SPAR Group CEO Botten to retire from South African grocer

The retirement of Botten, 57, comes as the company faces allegations from independent retailers.

The retirement of Botten, 57, comes as the company faces allegations from independent retailers.

Published 26m ago

Share

Brett Botten, the chief executive officer of South Africa’s SPAR Group, will retire from the grocery retailer and wholesaler on Jan. 31 after close to two years at the helm, the company said on Tuesday.

The retirement of Botten, 57, comes as the company faces allegations from independent retailers who use the SPAR brand that it engaged in “fictitious” and “fraudulent” loans, as well as racial bias.

Story continues below Advertisement

In December, SPAR denied the financial allegations were symptomatic of “dodgy” accounting or that it discriminated against some of its retailers based on race or store location.

SPAR did not give a reason for Botten’s retirement as it also announced other board changes.

Reuters

More on this

Related Topics:

CareersFree Market EconomyJobsRetailStock Markets

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters