Spar to provide 10 000 frontline healthcare workers with vouchers

Spar said yesterday that it had reached out to major private hospital groups, government hospitals and emergency services in Gauteng that would receive vouchers.

South African retailer Spar will provide 10 000 frontline health-care workers in Gauteng with R50 #Takeabreak vouchers to use for a 10-minute break with a cup of coffee, chocolate or a piece of cake from any of its stores as it recognises the past few weeks of turmoil, exacerbated by the global pandemic, amid a freezing winter have challenged South Africa's resolve.

"The impact of the pandemic is nowhere felt more than among the front line workers. Front line workers are under immense pressure working longer hours and double shifts without pause,“ the company said.

"On our own, the challenges we face may seem insurmountable, but as a community we can solve the problems together and contribute to a prosperous future," said Brett Botten, chief executive of Spar Group.

"We are living in unprecedented times. People talk of the new normal but what we are experiencing is far removed from normality. No matter the circumstances, if there is one truth we have learned through all of this, it is that we are better together."