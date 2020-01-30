The world’s third-largest producer of rough diamonds saw sales inching up to $545m in a sign that the industry was on a recovery trajectory following a slump in demand last year.
The rough diamond sales grew from $426m in the 10th sales cycle last year and $500m in the first sales cycle of the year.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said: “Demand for rough diamonds increased during the first Sight of 2020 following the end-of-year selling season and subsequent inventory restocking.”
Last week, Anglo American said rough diamond sales volumes fell 8percent during the 2019 full year at 30.9millioncarats compared with 33.7millioncarats in 2018.