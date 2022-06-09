Spar’s interims “mixed” as retailer beats path to recovery after Covid-19

SPAR’s results for the six months ended March 31 were “mixed”, according to an analyst, as the retailer recovers from Covid-19, with the southern African region performing well, but profits in its European regions came under pressure due to increased costs. It declared an interim dividend of 175 cents per share, down 37.5 percent from last year.

Spar increased turnover by 5.2 percent to R67.6 billion, while its operating profit rose by 7.1 percent to R1.8bn. And its diluted headline earnings per share increased by almost 4 percent to 641.1c, but headline earnings per share were muted, up 3.7 percent to 642.6c per share. “Spar South Africa reported solid growth, with wholesale turnover increasing by 7.7 percent to R43.8bn. The core Spar wholesale grocery business reported a meaningful recovery in sales growth of 4.6 percent, assisted by increased marketing initiatives at retail, and unrestricted liquor trading, which drove increased footfall to Spar stores,” the group said.

Following the lifting of the Covid-19 nationwide liquor trading bans in September 2021, Tops made a strong recovery, increasing turnover by 41.6 percent. On a combined basis, wholesale grocery and liquor turnover increased by 8.5 percent. Core business trading continued to be impacted by the stores which were closed due to the civil unrest in July 2021. At the end of the period, 13 Spar format stores and nine Tops at Spar stores remained closed.

Build It trading was hampered by heavy rainfall in various regions across the country, as well as the impact of seven stores that have remained closed following the civil unrest. The total southern African store network increased to 2 493 stores, with 53 net new stores across all formats. Spar said profits in the foreign businesses had come under pressure due to increased labour and energy costs.

While loss-making, the Polish business was showing improvement, it said. The BWG Group (Ireland and South West England) delivered “excellent” turnover growth of 8.3 percent in EUR-denominated terms. As consumers started to switch spending to out-of-home channels with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the retail brands had managed to deliver an overall robust performance. Spar Switzerland reported a decrease in turnover of 1.6 percent in CHF-denominated currency and had seen a decline in trading against the extraordinary levels of growth in the prior period.

"Increased electricity and fuel costs impacted overall profitability for this business," the group said. Looking forward, Spar said inflationary pressures in South Africa would persist, with the consumer expected to remain under pressure. In the upcoming months, Spar planned to stake its claim in the online shopping space as it ramps up the roll-out of its new online shopping platform, Spar2U.

The e-commerce platform would deliver groceries and liquor, with the service already being piloted in some stores. “There is great enthusiasm from our independent retailers to implement Spar’s new online shopping platform, Spar2U. Our online platform is receiving positive reviews and a large number of stores are preparing to launch online within their communities in the coming months,” Spar said. Anchor Capital equity analyst Zinhle Mayekiso said Spar’s interim results were mixed. The retailer’s southern African region performed well during the period, but profits in its European regions came under pressure due to increased costs.