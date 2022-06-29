Spear Reit on track to meet annual distribution guidance

Spear Reit remains on track to achieve management’s guidance of 5 to 7 percent growth in distribution per share for the 2023 financial year, the Western Cape focus property company said in an operational update for the three months to May 31. “While the 2023 financial year is still in relative infancy, management is pleased to report the core portfolio is performing in line with (our) operating strategy and forecast,” Spear said.

Asset management initiatives were yielding positive early stage results. Letting activity, tenant renewal, and retention milestones continued to be reached, despite tough trading conditions. An uptake of vacant office space across the commercial portfolio was encouraging and there is evidence of an ongoing return to office momentum. The convenience retail portfolio remained consistent in trading with high-occupancy rates, generating stable cash-flow for Spear and driving down overall portfolio negative rental reversions.

The industrial portfolio maintained a robust performance. In the hospitality portfolio, occupancy rate growth had been reported along with positive trading across all hotel revenue centres. “Generally, Cape Town has been busier with business travel and international travel rebounding strongly, together with a sooner-than-expected recovery in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector,” Spear said. BUSINESS REPORT