Spokazi Jojo becomes first Saipa member appointed to key role at Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants South Africa

The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) congratulated a member of the organisation, Spokazi Jojo, on her recent appointment as Treasurer General at the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants South Africa (Absa). This is the first time a Professional Accountant (SA) had been elected to a position within the highest structure of Absa, it said.

Jojo, a Professional Accountant (SA), Tax Practitioner (SA), Independent Reviewer and Business Rescue Practitioner based in East London, would be tasked with managing the organisation’s finances at a national level and assisting with financial management of its branches, student chapters and other regional entities. Saipa chairperson of the Board, Kantha Naicker, said, “We are very proud to support Spokazi in her achievement and believe that she will bring greater honour, respect and recognition to our designation and our demanding standard of professional excellence.” Spokazi said, “This is groundbreaking for me and Saipa because the role has historically been held by CA (SA)’s, so I am humbled but also excited for Professional Account.“