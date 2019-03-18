Photo: File.

DURBAN – It has been an exciting year since the much-anticipated launch of Spotify - the largest global music streaming service - in South Africa. The music streaming service has made browsing, discovering and sharing music easier than ever before for local music fans.



Spotify received a hugely positive response from South African music fans on its launch and upon its arrival into the market, it has became a very important strategic partner for South African artists and the local music industry.

Claudius Boller, Spotify’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, said, "Our first year in South Africa has been extremely exciting and we have been thrilled by the response from music fans. Our launch in South Africa - our first African market - gave us the opportunity to offer local music fans access to a world of new music and genres, as well as giving local artists the opportunity to connect with a global audience of music fans on Spotify".

He that they have had a fantastic first year in South Africa, and want to thank all of the artists, labels and music fans who have been on the journey with us so far.

Boller said, "We are very excited about what the future holds".

On Monday, on its first birthday, Spotify revealed that the most-streamed local artist by South African music fans since our launch was Nasty C.

Black Coffee was the second most-streamed local artist in South Africa, closely followed by AKA at number three.

Black Coffee’s Drive (with David Guetta, featuring Delilah Montagu) - which has already amassed over 25 million worldwide streams on Spotify for the radio edit version - was the most streamed local track by South Africans since launch.

Spotify also revealed that, based on the number of streams in major cities since launch, Johannesburg was the most musical city in South Africa.

Spotify also found that Friday 22nd February 2019 was the most musical day of the last 12 months, when the streaming service saw the most streams by South African music fans.

Pop continues to claim prominence as the top streamed genre on local listeners’ playlists.

However local hip hop has also had a huge year on Spotify, with the likes of Nasty C and AKA making it onto Spotify’s top lists and playlists throughout the year, which could be attributed to fans wanting to get their hands on the much-anticipated albums Strings and Bling and Touch My Blood, respectively from each artist.

The top 10 local artists most streamed by South African audiences since launch in March 2018:

1. Nasty C

2. Black Coffee

3. AKA

4. Snotkop

5. GoldFish

6. Mlindo The Vocalist

7. Jeremy Loops

8. Fokofpolisiekar

9. Sjava

10. Prince Kaybee

The top 10 local tracks most streamed by South African audiences since launch in March 2018:

1. Drive – Black Coffee ft. David Guetta, Delilah Montagu

2. Collide - Lady Zamar

3. Fela In Versace - AKA

4. Banomoya - Busiswa, Prince Kaybee, TNS

5. AmaBlesser (feat. DJ Maphorisa) - DJ Maphorisa, Mlindo The Vocalist

6. Particula (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna) - Patoranking, Nasty C, Major Lazer, Ice Prince, DJ Maphorisa, Jidenna

7. Hold Your Kite (feat. Sorana) - GoldFish, Sorana

8. Bamthathile - Sun-El Musician, Mlindo The Vocalist

9. King - Nasty C, A$AP Ferg

10. iWalk Ye Phara - Moonchild Sanelly, K.O, Zulu Mkhathini, DJ Raybel, DJ Maphorisa

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE