CAPE TOWN - Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu will assume his duties as the new chairman of KPMG South Africa's board of directors in March.

Nkuhlu has vast experience in high level positions in both the private and the public sector.

Let's take closer look at his career journey, which has afforded him the opportunity to lead the KPMG SA board.

Current positions

He is the chancellor of the University of Pretoria and a member of the Advisory board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

He is an independent non-executive director at Anglogold Ashanti and founder of Pan African Capital Holdings.

Nkuhlu is involved in the development of black accountants and is the Patron of the Nkuhlu school of accounting of the University of Fort Hare.

Past positions

According to KPMG, Nkuhlu was the chairman of the Development Bank of Southern Africa in 1993 and a chief executive of the secretariat of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

He has served as an economic advisor to former South African President, Thabo Mbeki between 2000 and 2005.

Nkuhlu also held the position of president of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and chairman for Standard Bank South Africa.

He formed part of Old Mutual PLC board and served as a chief executive for the Independent Development Trust.

He sat on the board of Tongaat Hullet Ltd, Barlow Rand Group and BMW SA.

Education sector

He was the chairman of the council on higher education, a principal and a vice-chancellor for the University of Transkei.

Nkuhlu served as a heard of the accounting department and a professor at the same university. He worked as lecturer at the University of Fort Hare.

KPMG added that "In recognition of his contribution to education, business and development, Nkuhlu has received a number of awards, including Honorary Doctorates from the Universities of the Free State, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Pretoria, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Witwatersrand and University of Fort Hare.

He has received merit awards from the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce, Association for Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa and the Black Management Forum. He was also awarded the President of Convocation Medal by the University of Cape Town in June 2004. The medal is awarded to graduates of the University of Cape Town for outstanding community service.

"This is a defining time for our country and I believe our profession has a unique and vital role to play. As the firm rebuilds, I am confident that the reforms the leadership team is driving will mean that KPMG once again plays a leading part in ensuring that our economy is well run. I am determined that we do this by always providing our clients with service to the highest professional standards" Nkuhlu commented.

