Spur appoints Henda as chief marketing officer

SPUR Corporation, which owns Spur, Panarottis, John Dory’s and RocoMamas SA, yesterday announced the appointment of Vuyo Henda as its new chief marketing officer. “This further strengthens the already strong female representation on the executive leadership team,” it said in a statement.

Henda joins Spur as it dished up a whopping 119.4 percent increase in headline earnings to R59 million in the six months to December 2021 as trading conditions improved with the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Spur Corporation chief executive Val Nichas said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome such a fine marketing leader to our team. Vuyo is a seasoned business leader with an impressive track record in marketing, both locally and globally in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. “She is a highly-skilled, forward-thinking marketing specialist who has the ability to inspire teams and collaborate with them to build great brands.”

Henda has more than 10 years’ business experience, with her most recent role leading the Foods business for Southern Africa at Unilever. She studied at UCT where she obtained a Bachelor of Business Science (Finance) degree. In 2020 she became one of 20 Dalai Lama Fellows and is part of the founding exco team for the Durban branch of the DreamGirls Academy. Henda said: “I’m thrilled to join Spur, especially given the exciting changes the business is undergoing in terms of their purpose of Leading for the Greater Good. I feel honoured to contribute my experience to this dynamic organisation, and hope to continue to drive the growth of its wonderful brands into the future.”

