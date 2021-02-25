Spur flags a likely drop in its half-year earnings

DURBAN - SPUR CORPORATION yesterday warned its shareholders that its half-year earnings were likely to decline as much as 77 percent as trading restrictions and lockdown continued to hit the business.

The lockdown since last year, compounded by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the revised level 3 restrictions in the key trading month of December, curtailed franchised restaurant sales in the period.

“As expected, these restrictions, combined with weaker consumer disposable income, were the main contributors to the decline in total franchised restaurant sales,” the group said. Spur’s franchised restaurant sales declined 29.4 percent to R2.9 billion during the period.

As a result, Spur expected its headline earnings per share to decline by between 72 percent and 77 percent for the six months to the end of December to between 28.9 cents and 35.2c a share, down from 125.8c reported a year earlier. Its earnings per share (Eps) were expected to decline by between 72 percent and 77 percent, to between 29c and 35.3c, compared with last year’s 125.9c.

“Earnings for the period were further impacted by costs related to a voluntary retrenchment programme undertaken during the period as part of the group’s austerity measures in response to Covid-19. A charge against earnings was recorded in the current reporting period to recognise the present value of once-off employee benefit liabilities. These combined costs totalled R11.8 million,” the group said.