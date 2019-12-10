DURBAN – Stadio Holdings on Monday announced that its chief executive Dr Chris van der Merwe would step down from his position at the end of March but would remain as a non-executive director.
The private education group said Van der Merwe would continue to advise and support Stadio, specifically on the development of the two new greenfield campuses in Centurion and Durbanville as well as investigating the potential establishment of a medical faculty.
Van der Merwe, who founded Curro Holdings in 1998, became Stadio’s chief executive, following from its unbundling from Curro in 2017 and listed separately on the JSE.
The group named Chris Vorster, founder and chief executive of Southern Business School (SBS) as his successor.
It said Vorster was a highly experienced businesspersin and has more than 20 years of experience in the higher education sector.