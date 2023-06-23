Stadio Holdings continues to meet growth in learner number targets

Stadio Holdings, an investment holding company invested in three private higher education institutions, is on track to meet its 2026 enrolment target of 56 000 students,” CEO Chris Vorster said at their virtual annual general meeting yesterday. To the end of May, total student enrolment increased by 8% to 41 584, with distance learning students increasing by 10% to 35 822 and contact learning students by 2% to 5 762.

“Considering the economic environment, a total growth of 8% is pleasing, especially as we see a return to contact learning, with new contact learning student numbers increasing by 15%, and Stadio Higher Education’s new contact learning students increasing by a remarkable 35%, said Vorster. Small Talk Daily Research equity analyst Anthony Clark said: “I’ve been positive on Stadio since early-2022. I’ve gone on record as saying ‘if I only have to own one private education stock in the sector it would be Stadio.’ My opinion and recommendation remain unchanged after today’s AGM.” The group’s three key institutions are Stadio Higher Education, Milpark Education and AFDA.

Vorster said 2022 saw the fruit of their strategy starting to show, with efficiencies emerging from its investments into infrastructure, new programmes, staff, and processes. Ebitda margins improved to 29% for the year ended December 31 2022, with the group targeting Ebitda margins in excess of 30% over time. He said the group was highly cash generative with R148 million of cash on hand at December 31, 2022 and the dividend was increased by 89% to 8.9 cents per share for the year ended to December 31, 2022 from 4.7 cents a year before.

“We... are well positioned for growth. The focus will be to continue to build our brand and to take market share. In 2019 the group accounted for 15% of total private higher education students, which grew to 16.4% in 2021,” sad Vorster. The optimisation of campuses would continue, with a focus to consolidate campuses in key areas. Stadio Durbanville was earmarked as the next comprehensive campus, however due to regulatory processes, this was unlikely to open before 2026, he said. “We remain a capital-light business and as such, any expansion can be funded through cash and minimal debt levels,” he said.

“Our strategy is working, and we are growing. We have built a solid foundation to be an Institution of first choice.” Vorster said. The Stadio group currently offers 86 certificated programmes to students with 31 pipeline programmes in development or awaiting accreditation. Vorster said they were investing in key in-demand programmes and had already seen 12 additional qualifications accredited in 2023 that were awaiting SAQA and/or DHET accreditation.